Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( BBGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BBGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3, the dividend yield is 6.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBGI was $3, representing a -75% decrease from the 52 week high of $12 and a 0% increase over the 52 week low of $3.

BBGI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ). BBGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBGI Dividend History page.