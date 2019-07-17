Bearings maker SKF sees slightly lower demand in Q3

Shutterstock photo





STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF , the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, on Wednesday forecast slightly lower year-on-year demand in the third quarter after restructuring costs pushed its second-quarter operating earnings just below market forecasts.

SKF, which competes with companies such as Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, said its quarterly operating profit fell to 2.54 billion Swedish crowns ($270.47 million) from 2.93 billion a year ago, lagging the 2.62 billion forecast in a poll of analysts according to Refinitiv data.

The company said restructuring and impairment costs had a negative impact of 317 million crowns on the results.

($1 = 9.3911 Swedish crowns)