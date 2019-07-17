Quantcast

Bearings maker SKF sees slightly lower demand in Q3

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF , the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, on Wednesday forecast slightly lower year-on-year demand in the third quarter after restructuring costs pushed its second-quarter operating earnings just below market forecasts.

SKF, which competes with companies such as Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, said its quarterly operating profit fell to 2.54 billion Swedish crowns ($270.47 million) from 2.93 billion a year ago, lagging the 2.62 billion forecast in a poll of analysts according to Refinitiv data.

The company said restructuring and impairment costs had a negative impact of 317 million crowns on the results.

($1 = 9.3911 Swedish crowns)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar