BDC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.24, changing hands as high as $55.92 per share. Belden Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BDC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.79 per share, with $76.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.53.
