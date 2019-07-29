BCOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Blucora, Inc. (Symbol: BCOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.59, changing hands as high as $30.61 per share. Blucora, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCOR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.83 per share, with $41.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.58.
