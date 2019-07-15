BCE's Series R Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0325), with shares changing hands as low as $15.88 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRR was trading at a 36.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRR shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO
) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO
) are up about 0.5%.