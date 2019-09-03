BCE's Series AH Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.9875), with shares changing hands as low as $13.70 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRH was trading at a 44.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRH shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO
) is currently up about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO
) are down about 0.2%.
