BCE's Series AH Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.9875), with shares changing hands as low as $13.70 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRH was trading at a 44.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRH shares, versus BCE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares:

BCE.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO ) is currently up about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO ) are down about 0.2%.

