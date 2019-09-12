BCE, Inc. (BCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

BCE, Inc. ( BCE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.43, the dividend yield is 4.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCE was $48.43, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.48 and a 24.98% increase over the 52 week low of $38.75.

BCE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). BCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports BCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.83%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF ( PID )

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CID )

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF ( IDLV )

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF ( CIL )

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLV with an increase of 3.08% over the last 100 days. PID has the highest percent weighting of BCE at 2.51%.