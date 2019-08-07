BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) ( BCBP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that BCBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.39, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCBP was $12.39, representing a -17.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 22.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.12.

BCBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). BCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports BCBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.82%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

