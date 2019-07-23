Quantcast

BC Partners to buy majority stake in Garda World

By Reuters

July 23 (Reuters) - Garda World Security on Tuesday said private equity firm BC Partners would buy a majority stake in the Canada-based security services company.

The agreement values Garda World at around C$5.2 billion ($3.96 billion) and BC Partners will own a 51% stake in the company after the deal. Garda World Chief Executive Officer Stephan Cretier will own the rest along with other members of the company's management team, Garda said in a statement.

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by late 2019.

According to Garda World's website, it also owns a cash solutions business, along with security services which include screening passengers at airports.

While Barclays and TD Securities served as financial advisers to Garda World, Scotiabank served as a financial adviser to BC Partners.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported the deal

($1 = 1.3134 Canadian dollars)





