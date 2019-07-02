BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

BBX Capital Corporation ( BBX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.7, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBX was $4.7, representing a -50.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 22.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.83.

BBX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.