BBVA Banco Frances Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBAR

In trading on Monday, shares of BBVA Banco Frances SA (Symbol: BBAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.88, changing hands as low as $10.87 per share. BBVA Banco Frances SA shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBAR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.57 per share, with $14.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.91.
