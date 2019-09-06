Quantcast

BBU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.36, changing hands as high as $36.80 per share. Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Brookfield Business Partners LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BBU's low point in its 52 week range is $29.82 per share, with $46.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.80.

