BB&T's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of BB&T Corp.'s Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BBT.PRE) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.55% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BBT.PRE was trading at a 2.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.36% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BBT.PRE shares, versus BBT:

Below is a dividend history chart for BBT.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on BB&T Corp.'s Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, BB&T Corp.'s Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BBT.PRE) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BBT) are down about 0.4%.