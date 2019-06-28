BBT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of BB&T Corp. (Symbol: BBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.71, changing hands as high as $49.29 per share. BB&T Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBT's low point in its 52 week range is $40.68 per share, with $53.076 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.60.
