BB&T Corporation (BBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

BB&T Corporation ( BBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.35, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBT was $47.35, representing a -10.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.08 and a 16.4% increase over the 52 week low of $40.68.

BBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBT as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an decrease of -4.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBT at 7.06%.