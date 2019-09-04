Quantcast

BBEU, UCC: Big ETF Outflows

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the BBEU ETF ( BBEU ), where 23,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra Consumer Services ( UCC ), which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 27.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of UCC, in morning trading today Amazon.com ( AMZN ) is up about 0.5%, and Home Depot ( HD ) is lower by about 0.3%.

