Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the BBEU ETF ( BBEU ), where 23,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.4% decrease week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra Consumer Services ( UCC
), which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 27.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of UCC, in morning trading today Amazon.com ( AMZN
) is up about 0.5%, and Home Depot ( HD
) is lower by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: BBEU, UCC: Big ETF Outflows