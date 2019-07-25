BBDO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banco Bradesco SA (Symbol: BBDO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.83, changing hands as low as $8.76 per share. Banco Bradesco SA shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBDO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.68 per share, with $11.3299 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.75.
