BB&T's (BBT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Expectations

Have you been eager to see how BB&T Corporation BBT performed in Q2 in comparison with the market expectations? Let's quickly scan through the key facts from this North Carolina-based diversified financial holding company's earnings release this morning:

An Earnings Beat

BB&T came out with adjusted earnings per share of $1.12, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.

Rise in revenues was partly offset by higher expenses.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for BB&T depicted a pessimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has revised slightly lower over the last 30 days.

Notably, BB&T has an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q2, the company delivered positive surprises in each of the prior four quarters.

BB&T Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

BB&amp;T Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

BB&T Corporation price-eps-surprise | BB&T Corporation Quote

Overall, on an average the company posted positive earnings surprise of 1.5% in the trailing four quarters.

Revenues Beat Expectation

BB&T posted total revenues of $3.04 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 billion.

Key Q2 Statistics

  • After considering several non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders was $842 million or $1.09 per share
  • Net interest margin was 3.42%
  • Adjusted Efficiency ratio of 55.1%
  • Average loans and leases held for investment were $150.5 billion
  • Average deposits were $159.9 billion
  • Common equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.3% as of Jun 30, 2019


What Zacks Rank Says

The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for BB&T. However, since the lates t earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.

(You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .)

Check back later for our full write up on this BB&T earnings report later!

BB&T Corporation (BBT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

