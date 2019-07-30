Quantcast

BBA Aviation sells aircraft parts unit in $1.37 bln deal

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 30 (Reuters) - BBA Aviation Plc said on Tuesday it would sell its Ontic aircraft parts and services unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in a $1.37 billion deal, as it focuses on its mainstay airport services business.

The sale leaves the company with its Signature unit, which provides a range of services including passenger handling, office rentals and aircraft parking.

The company said the deal, which is unanimously supported by its board, should return between $750 million and $850 million to shareholders.

Sales at the unit, whose major customers include Boeing , Airbus and British Airways , accounted for 15% of the company's overall underlying operating profit in 2018. It reported revenue of $216 million last year.

The company said in May that it was performing in line with expectations, with revenue for the four months ended April 30 up 23% year-on-year, boosted by acquisitions of EPIC, Firstmark and Ontic licences acquired during 2018.

Revenue at the Signature unit rose 22.7% for the period, the company had then said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: AIR ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar