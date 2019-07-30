BBA Aviation sells aircraft parts unit in $1.37 bln deal

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - BBA Aviation Plc said on Tuesday it would sell its Ontic aircraft parts and services unit to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in a $1.37 billion deal, as it focuses on its mainstay airport services business.

The sale leaves the company with its Signature unit, which provides a range of services including passenger handling, office rentals and aircraft parking.

The company said the deal, which is unanimously supported by its board, should return between $750 million and $850 million to shareholders.

Sales at the unit, whose major customers include Boeing , Airbus and British Airways , accounted for 15% of the company's overall underlying operating profit in 2018. It reported revenue of $216 million last year.

The company said in May that it was performing in line with expectations, with revenue for the four months ended April 30 up 23% year-on-year, boosted by acquisitions of EPIC, Firstmark and Ontic licences acquired during 2018.

Revenue at the Signature unit rose 22.7% for the period, the company had then said.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy