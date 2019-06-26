Quantcast

Bayer's supervisory board hire lawyer for glyphosate litigation

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant Bayer on Wednesday said its supervisory board will form a committee to address glyphosate litigation, retaining a lawyer to give a fresh perspective on how to resolve a multi-billion dollar legal problem.

Bayer said it has hired U.S. lawyer John H. Beisner to advise the Supervisory Board on matters related to the glyphosate litigations, including trial tactics and mediation, on an ongoing basis.

"His appointment is intended to add fresh and independent perspectives to the advice given to the Board of Management," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in a $63 billion deal last year, says studies and regulators have deemed glyphosate and Roundup safe for human use.

Bayer on Wednesday said a new Supervisory Board committee, comprised of eight supervisory board members, will consult with the Board of Management and make recommendations on litigation strategy.





