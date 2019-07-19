Reuters

CORRECTED-Bayer welcomes judge's call for new trial in $2 billion glyphosate case



FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Germany'sBayer AG on Friday welcomed a conditional ruling by a U.S. judge calling for a retrial of the case of a couple awarded $2 billion in damages by a jury who found that its glyphosate-based weedkiller caused their cancer.

Shares in Bayer were up 1.4% in early Frankfurt trade.

Judge Winifred Y. Smith, of California'sAlameda County Superior Court, ruled that the case of Alva and Alberta Pilliod should be retried, citing concerns around the scale of damages awarded.

Bayer attached a copy of the court ruling to its statement.

Bayer had asked Judge Smith in June to overrule the jury verdict that its Roundup weedkiller caused the couple's non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), arguing the decision was not supported by the evidence.

The German drugmaker and chemicals company said in court filings at the time that the massive verdict was based on "inflammatory, fabricated and irrelevant evidence" from the couple's lawyers.