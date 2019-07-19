Quantcast

Bayer welcomes judge's call for new trial in $2 billion glyphosate case

By Reuters

Reuters

CORRECTED-Bayer welcomes judge's call for new trial in $2 billion glyphosate case


FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Germany'sBayer AG on Friday welcomed a conditional ruling by a U.S. judge calling for a retrial of the case of a couple awarded $2 billion in damages by a jury who found that its glyphosate-based weedkiller caused their cancer.

Shares in Bayer were up 1.4% in early Frankfurt trade.

Judge Winifred Y. Smith, of California'sAlameda County Superior Court, ruled that the case of Alva and Alberta Pilliod should be retried, citing concerns around the scale of damages awarded.

Bayer attached a copy of the court ruling to its statement.

Bayer had asked Judge Smith in June to overrule the jury verdict that its Roundup weedkiller caused the couple's non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), arguing the decision was not supported by the evidence.

The German drugmaker and chemicals company said in court filings at the time that the massive verdict was based on "inflammatory, fabricated and irrelevant evidence" from the couple's lawyers.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar