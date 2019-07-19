Reuters

CORRECTED-Bayer welcomes judge's call for damages to be cut in $2 billion glyphosate case



FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Germany'sBayer AG on Friday welcomed a conditional ruling by a U.S. judge calling for the reduction of a $2 billion damages award to a couple by a jury who found that its glyphosate-based weed killer caused their cancer.

Shares in Bayer were up 1.4% in early Frankfurt trade.

Judge Winifred Y. Smith, of California'sAlameda County Superior Court, ruled that the case of Alva and Alberta Pilliod should be retried if the parties cannot agree on a reduced award at a hearing to be held on Friday.

Bayer attached a copy of the court ruling to its statement.

Bayer had asked Judge Smith in June to overrule the jury verdict that its Roundup weed killer caused the couple's non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), arguing the decision was not supported by the evidence.

The German drugmaker and chemicals company said in court filings at the time that the massive verdict was based on "inflammatory, fabricated and irrelevant evidence" from the couple's lawyers.