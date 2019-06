Reuters





BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Bayer rose in pre-market trade on Thursday after the company announced steps to beef up its legal strategy in multi-billion dollar lawsuits linked to glyphosate - a move welcomed by an activist shareholder.

Shares were indicated to open 4.3% higher at 0550 GMT according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Bayer said on Wednesday it had hired an external lawyer to advise its supervisory board and has set up a committee to help resolve the glyphosate litigation issue.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)