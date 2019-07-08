Bayer seeks approval to treat children with blockbuster drug Xarelto

Reuters





FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - Bayer will apply for approval to make its blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto available for treating children, the German company said on Monday, after a study showed strong efficacy and safety in children with thromboembolism.

The results of the phase III study were similar to those seen in previous studies with adults, the German company said in a statement.

Bayer added that it would submit an application to the European Medicines Agency for an extension of the Xarelto marketing authorisation. It did not give a timeframe.

Bayer jointly developed Xarelto with Johnson & Johnson'sJanssen Pharmaceuticals, which sells the blood clot preventer under a licensing agreement in the United States.

J&J reported 2018 Xarelto sales of $2.47 billion.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)