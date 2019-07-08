Quantcast

Bayer seeks approval to treat children with blockbuster drug Xarelto

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - Bayer will apply for approval to make its blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto available for treating children, the German company said on Monday, after a study showed strong efficacy and safety in children with thromboembolism.

The results of the phase III study were similar to those seen in previous studies with adults, the German company said in a statement.

Bayer added that it would submit an application to the European Medicines Agency for an extension of the Xarelto marketing authorisation. It did not give a timeframe.

Bayer jointly developed Xarelto with Johnson & Johnson'sJanssen Pharmaceuticals, which sells the blood clot preventer under a licensing agreement in the United States.

J&J reported 2018 Xarelto sales of $2.47 billion.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar