Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Baxter International Inc. ( BAX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.39, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAX was $86.39, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.48 and a 41.51% increase over the 52 week low of $61.05.

BAX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). BAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports BAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.62%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI )

Global X Guru Index ETF ( GURU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 6.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAX at 4.58%.