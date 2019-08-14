Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated ( BSET ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BSET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BSET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.7, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSET was $12.7, representing a -48.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.80 and a 5.57% increase over the 52 week low of $12.03.

BSET is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). BSET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BSET's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -40.72%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.