BASF sells pigments business to Japan's DIC

Reuters





By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German chemicals group BASF said on Thursday it agreed to sell its pigments business to Japanese printing ink maker DIC corp for 1.15 billion euros ($1.28 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis.

BASF in February unveiled plans to put the business, with about 1 billion euros in sales, on the auction block as it continues to divest lower-margin businesses. It is also selling its construction chemicals unit.

"BASF's pigments portfolio is an important strategic addition in meeting our goals more expeditiously," DIC Chief Executive Kaoru Ino said in a statement.

Swiss peer Clariant earlier this year also began the sale of its pigments business under a wider streamlining effort.

Private equity groups had been among the suitors for the BASF unit, some of them with a view to potentially combining it with the Clariant business, people familiar with the sector have said.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

($1 = 105.3900 yen)