Barrick-Newmont Nevada JV plans to produce 1.8-1.9 mln ounces of gold in second half of 2019

By Reuters

July 1 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday its Nevada joint venture with Newmont Goldcorp expects to produce 1.8 million ounces to 1.9 million ounces of gold in the second half of 2019.

The joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines LLC, which will rank as the largest global gold producing complex, is expected to have all in sustaining costs of $920 to $950 per ounce for the second half of the year, Barrick said.

