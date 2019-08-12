Barrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output

Reuters





Aug 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp , forecast annual gold production at the upper end of its guidance range and said quarterly adjusted profit nearly doubled on the back of higher production.

The world's second-largest gold producer expects annual attributable gold production of 5.1 million ounces to 5.6 million ounces at an all in sustaining cost of $870 per ounce to $920 per ounce.

Barrick is in the process of integrating operations following a flurry of activity over the past few quarters, from the acquisition of Randgold Resources late last year to a joint venture in Nevada with the world's biggest gold producer Newmont Goldcorp to the buyout of Tanzania-focused unit Acacia Mining Plc .

The Toronto-based company reported an adjusted profit of $154 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, up from $81 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S.-listed shares of Barrick were up 1.5% at $18.42 before the bell.