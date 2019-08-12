Quantcast

Barrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp , forecast annual gold production at the upper end of its guidance range and said quarterly adjusted profit nearly doubled on the back of higher production.

The world's second-largest gold producer expects annual attributable gold production of 5.1 million ounces to 5.6 million ounces at an all in sustaining cost of $870 per ounce to $920 per ounce.

Barrick is in the process of integrating operations following a flurry of activity over the past few quarters, from the acquisition of Randgold Resources late last year to a joint venture in Nevada with the world's biggest gold producer Newmont Goldcorp to the buyout of Tanzania-focused unit Acacia Mining Plc .

The Toronto-based company reported an adjusted profit of $154 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, up from $81 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S.-listed shares of Barrick were up 1.5% at $18.42 before the bell.





This article appears in: Stocks , US Markets , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar