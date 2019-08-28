Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.77, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLD was $19.77, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.85 and a 107.45% increase over the 52 week low of $9.53.

GOLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). GOLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 53.88%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOLD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors-Africa Index ETF ( AFK )

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 35.82% over the last 100 days. AFK has the highest percent weighting of GOLD at 2.83%.