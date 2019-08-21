Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Barrett Business Services, Inc. ( BBSI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $87.23, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBSI was $87.23, representing a -5.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.92 and a 64.27% increase over the 52 week low of $53.10.

BBSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). BBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.21. Zacks Investment Research reports BBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.04%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

