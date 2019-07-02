Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Barnes & Noble, Inc. ( BKS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that BKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.69, the dividend yield is 8.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKS was $6.69, representing a -14.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.81 and a 62.77% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.

BKS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). BKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKS Dividend History page.