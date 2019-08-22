Barnes Group, Inc. (B) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Barnes Group, Inc. ( B ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased B prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that B has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.63, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of B was $45.63, representing a -37.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.70 and a 6.59% increase over the 52 week low of $42.81.

B is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). B's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.88. Zacks Investment Research reports B's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.48%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the B Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to B through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have B as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF ( GBIL )

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF ( TOTL )

SSGA Active Trust ( STOT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOTL with an increase of 2.05% over the last 100 days. GBIL has the highest percent weighting of B at 5.14%.