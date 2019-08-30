Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At EWBC

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), 6 different insiders purchased 43,140 shares at an average price of $38.85/share, for a total of $1.68M, with the most recent purchase on August 29, 2019.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2019 Douglas Paul Krause Executive Vice President 6,400 $39.19 $250,816.00 08/27/2019 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 6,400 $39.10 $250,240.00 08/27/2019 Rudolph Estrada Director 1,000 $38.51 $38,514.00 08/27/2019 Iris S. Chan Director 2,500 $39.19 $97,975.00 08/27/2019 Lester Sussman Director 1,000 $38.11 $38,111.00 08/29/2019 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 25,840 $38.71 $1,000,313.60

The chart below shows the one year performance of EWBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that EWBC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.685 per share, with $64.34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.08, with shares currently trading up about 1.9% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by East West Bancorp, Inc is $1.1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/31/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for EWBC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

