Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CIT

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), 3 different insiders purchased 19,500 shares at an average price of $43.68/share, for a total of $851,673, with the most recent purchase on August 13, 2019.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2019 Ellen R. Alemany Chair & CEO 11,500 $43.55 $500,816.95 08/13/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 7,000 $43.96 $307,717.20 08/13/2019 Kenneth McPhail EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 1,000 $43.14 $43,139.30

The chart below shows the one year performance of CIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that CIT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.50 per share, with $55.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.58, with shares currently trading down about 3.1% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by CIT Group Inc is $1.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/08/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CIT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

