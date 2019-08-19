Quantcast

Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At BHGE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE), 3 different insiders purchased 30,000 shares at an average price of $20.69/share, for a total of $620,812, with the most recent purchase on August 16, 2019.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2019 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,000 $20.61 $309,081.00
08/15/2019 Gregory L. Ebel Director 5,000 $20.85 $104,231.00
08/16/2019 John G. Rice Director 10,000 $20.75 $207,500.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of BH GE shares , versus its 200 day moving average. Note that BHGE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.09 per share, with $34.485 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.37, with shares currently trading up about 1.4% on the day.

Baker Hughes, A GE Company Chart

