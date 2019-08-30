Bargain Bin Stocks: X Now 24.3% Cheaper Than Director Faraci's Buy

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 31, United States Steel Corp.'s Director, John V. Faraci, invested $14,376.00 into 1,000 shares of X, for a cost per share of $14.38. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) and achieve a cost basis 24.3% cheaper than Faraci, with shares changing hands as low as $10.88 per share. It should be noted that Faraci has collected $0.05/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 24.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. United States Steel Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $10.16 per share, with $30.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.02. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which X insider buying
was recorded over the last six months:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$16.18
|$16,177.20
|05/20/2019
|Stephen J. Girsky
|Director
|1,000
|$14.50
|$14,500.00
|05/31/2019
|John V. Faraci
|Director
|1,000
|$14.38
|$14,376.00
