Bargain Bin Stocks: BOKF Now 13.0% Cheaper Than Director Kaiser's Buy

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 7, BOK Financial Corp's Director, George B. Kaiser, invested $257,490.00 into 3,000 shares of BOKF, for a cost per share of $85.83. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) and achieve a cost basis 13.0% cheaper than Kaiser, with shares changing hands as low as $74.70 per share. It should be noted that Kaiser has collected $1.00/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 11.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. BOK Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOKF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.96 per share, with $105.215 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.37. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BOKF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2019 George B. Kaiser Director 3,000 $85.83 $257,490.00

The current annualized dividend paid by BOK Financial Corp is $2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/10/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BOKF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »