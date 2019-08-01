Quantcast

Barclays reports 82 pct rise in first half profits, Q2 in line

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Barclays on Thursday reported an 82% rise in first half pretax profits from a year ago, its best performance for the period in a decade as it reduced costs from fines and litigation while improving investment banking performance.

Barclays reported profits of 3 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) for the first six months of the year, and said it would increase its interim dividend payment by 20% to 3 pence per share in a sign of confidence in its ability to improve returns.

Barclays also said it expected full year costs to come in at less than 13.6 billion pounds, below the minimum threshold it previously said it was targeting for 2019.

($1 = 0.8248 pounds)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Technology , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar