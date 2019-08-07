Barclays PLC (BCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Barclays PLC ( BCS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -30.39% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCS was $7.19, representing a -29.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.14 and a 2.28% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

BCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) and Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ). BCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports BCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.16%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.