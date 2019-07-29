Quantcast

Barclays, JPM, others face UK class action over currency-rigging

By Kirstin Ridley and Iain Withers

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays , JPMorgan , RBS , UBS and Citigroup , are being sued by investors over allegations they rigged the global foreign exchange market, in the latest test of Britain's U.S.-style class action regime.

The claim, estimated to be worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on Monday, the U.S. law firm behind the action Scott & Scott said.

Litigators have long hoped to replicate in Britain the success of U.S. class action claims against banks, including Goldman Sachs , HSBC and Barclays, that have yielded $2.3 billion in settlements for big investors.

JPMorgan and UBS declined to comment, the other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

