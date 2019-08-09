Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. ( BHB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.14, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHB was $23.14, representing a -23.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.25 and a 8.89% increase over the 52 week low of $21.25.

BHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.