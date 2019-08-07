Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) closed at $41.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.49% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BZUN as it approaches its nex t earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BZUN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. BZUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BZUN has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.24, which means BZUN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.