Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) closed at $45.33, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.44% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.58% in that time.

BZUN will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 21, 2019.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion, which would represent changes of +53.57% and +31.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BZUN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. BZUN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BZUN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.19.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

