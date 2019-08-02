Quantcast

BA-owner IAG Q2 profit ahead on strong revenue

By Reuters

Reuters


DUBLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG on Friday posted better than expected profit for the first half of its key summer period on strong ticket sales and said it was on course to match last year's profit for the full year.

IAG said second-quarter operating profit was 960 million euros, 5 percent ahead of the 914 million forecast by a company poll of 23 analysts. It expected passenger unit revenue to improve for the rest of the year on a constant currency basis.

