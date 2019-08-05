Banque Saudi Fransi quarterly net profit down 4.4% on Islamic tax provision

Reuters





DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi on Monday posted a 4.4% decline in quarterly profit, citing higher provision for zakat, an Islamic tax in Saudi Arabia.

The drop came despite a 2.5% rise in operating income due to higher net special commission income, gain on non-trading investments and fee income.

The lender reported a net profit of 804 million riyals ($214 million) in the second quarter that ended on June 30, down from 841 million in the same period a year earlier.

Banks have complained in the past about higher liabilities from zakat, although the General Authority of Zakat and Tax said in March it had made settlements with a number of financial institutions and others regarding their pending zakat positions.

Saudi Fransi, in which Credit Agricole and Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal's firm has minority stakes, said zakat and tax are to be accrued on a quarterly basis from the second quarter.

($1 = 3.7514 riyals)