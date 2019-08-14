Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. ( BWFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BWFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BWFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.09, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWFG was $26.09, representing a -18.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.89 and a 3.86% increase over the 52 week low of $25.12.

BWFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BWFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports BWFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as %, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.