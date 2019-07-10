BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

BankUnited, Inc. ( BKU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BKU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that BKU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.12, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKU was $33.12, representing a -22.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.68 and a 18.07% increase over the 52 week low of $28.05.

BKU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). BKU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports BKU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.64%, compared to an industry average of 5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.