BankUnited (BKU) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, Costs Down

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. BKU gained 9.2%, following the release of second-quarter 2019 results. Its earnings per share of 81 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter's earnings of 82 cents.





Results were aided by a decline in expenses and higher non-interest income. Moreover, the company recorded negative provision for loan losses in the quarter, which was a tailwind. However, lower net interest income was an undermining factor. Notably, the company's overall loans and deposit balances remained strong.Net income was $81.5 million, down from $89.9 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.Net revenues for the reported quarter were $226.2 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.4 million. However, the top line declined 21.2% year over year.Net interest income totaled $190.9 million, decreasing 25.2% year over year. This decline was due to a fall in interest income along with higher interest expenses.Net interest margin contracted 108 basis points year over year to 2.52%.Non-interest income was $35.3 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter. This rise was due to an increase in net gain on investment securities, net gain on sale of loans, deposit service charges and fees, and other non-interest income.Non-interest expenses declined 25.5% from the year-ago quarter to $120.1 million. This decrease was due to a fall in employee compensation and benefits costs, and occupancy and equipment costs. Notably, the company did not record any amortization of FDIC indemnification asset in the quarter.As of Jun 30, 2019, the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.05%, down from 0.28% as of Dec 31, 2018. Moreover, recovery of loan losses was $2.7 million against provision for loan losses of $9 million in the prior-year quarter. However, as of Jun 30, 2019, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.61%, up from 0.59% as of Dec 31, 2018.As of Jun 30, 2019, net loans were $22.5 billion, up 2.8% from the Dec 31, 2018 level. Total deposits amounted to $23.9 billion, up from $23.5 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2018.As of Jun 30, 2019, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.6%. Moreover, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.0%. Further, total risk-based capital ratio was 12.4%.At the end of the second quarter, return on average assets was 1.00%, down from 1.17% reported at the prior-year quarter end. Additionally, return on average stockholders' equity was 11.1%, down from 11.7% witnessed at the end of the year-ago quarter.Supported by continued growth in loans and deposits, BankUnited remains on track for top-line improvement in the future. However, despite a decline in expenses in the quarter, an increase in overall costs over the past few years is likely to hinder the company's bottom-line growth in the near term.

BankUnited, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



BankUnited, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BankUnited, Inc. Quote

BankUnited currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Performance of Other Banks



Washington Federal's WAFD third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 30) earnings were 67 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. The figure reflected year-over-year growth of 10%.



Hancock Whitney Corporation's HWC second-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of $1.01 were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line was 5.2% higher than the year-ago quarter figure.



Ally Financial Inc.'s ALLY second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. Further, the bottom line compared favorably with 83 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.



This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019



Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.



These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.



Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>