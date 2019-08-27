Quantcast

Banks lead Saudi lower, UAE extends gains

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's shares gave up early gains on Tuesday as banks led the index lower, while markets in the United Arab Emirates extended gains after a recent sell-off made stock valuations more attractive to investors.

Saudi's index rose as much as 0.8% at the open before changing tack to trade 1.1% lower. Al Rajhi Bank dropped 2.2% and Riyad Bank 4.4%.

A second batch of Saudi shares will be added to the MSCI emerging markets index on Wednesday after the country's stocks were first included in the index in May.

The inclusion of Saudi stocks in the indexes has attracted billions of dollars from foreign investors, who have been net buyers every month this year, sending the Saudi index up nearly 20% at its peak in May.

But regional geo-political tensions and the global trade war have since reduced the year-to-date gains to 4.3%.

The Abu Dhabi index added 0.9% to the previous session's gains, when it broke a three-day losing streak. Emirates Telecom gained 1.6% and First Abu Dhabi Bank edged up 0.4%.

In Dubai, the index was up 0.5%, led by financial stocks. Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD Bank added 1.2% and 0.4% respectively.

Qatar's index was flat. The Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank lost 0.4%, offsetting gains in blue-chip petrochemical maker Industries Qatar , which was up 0.4%.





This article appears in: Stocks , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar